The Latest: ACLU probes whether protesters’ rights violated

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on protests in New Mexico over a public tribute to Spanish conquistadors (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is exploring whether civil rights violations occurred in the arrests of protesters at a re-enactment of the return of Spanish conquerors to New Mexico after a 17th century Indian revolt.

ACLU Staff Attorney Kristin Love said Monday the watchdog group on civil liberties has begun collecting information about the arrests of eight protesters in downtown Santa Fe as part of a preliminary investigation.

Police have filed trespassing charges against the eight protesters. One protest organizer faces additional charges of battery on a police officer.

Most of the arrests were made as officers cleared the Santa Fe Plaza on Friday of protesters after the re-enactment of the arrival of Don Diego de Vargas in 1692.

Pageantry supporters say they are honoring their Spanish heritage, paying homage to the Roman Catholic faith and highlighting reconciliation with Native Americans. Activists say the celebration obscures the cruelty de Vargas inflicted on Pueblo Indians as he stamped out resistance to Spanish rule.

___

9:00 a.m.

An organizer of a protest against a re-enactment of the return of Spanish conquerors to New Mexico after a 17th century American Indian revolt is facing felony charges.

Jennifer Marley of San Ildefonso Pueblo has been charged with trespassing and two counts of battery on a police officer. Defense attorney Dan Cron said Monday that Marley plans to plead not guilty and denies all charges.

Authorities say Marley struck two officers with a sign while attempting to march past them toward the Santa Fe Plaza.

Marley was one of 8 people in Santa Fe arrested last week during a protest about the Entrada — the costumed re-enactment that drew criticism from Native American activists.

An activist group named The Red Nation says Santa Fe police targeted Marley.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com