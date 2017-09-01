Orgeron says LSU’s Key cleared to play vs Mississippi State

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says pass rusher Arden Key has been cleared to come back from shoulder surgery and play Saturday at Mississippi State.

Key, who had an LSU-record 12 sacks last season, had surgery in the offseason and has been practicing on a limited basis this fall.

Orgeron says Key will begin full-contact practices this week as LSU prepares for its Southeastern Conference opener.

Key’s return bolsters a pass rush that has looked strong so far with the help of top recruit K’Lavon Chaisson.

The Tigers have combined for eight sacks through two games.

However, Orgeron says he’s unsure if defensive end Rashard Lawrence will return from an unspecified injury that sidelined him last weekend.

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25