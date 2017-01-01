New Mexico suspect damages 9 vehicles in police pursuit

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northern New Mexico are sorting what new charges a man will face after leading police on a 10-mile pursuit in a stolen tow truck while ramming several patrol cars.

The Taos Police Department says 22-year-old Corwynn Valencia was taken into custody early Monday. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant when the pursuit began.

Police received a call around midnight about the stolen tow truck. A stolen vehicle that police had recovered earlier in the day was still on the tow truck as it crashed into other vehicles while fleeing. Police tried twice to stop the truck, even firing at the vehicle as it pushed one patrol car about 40 feet.

The truck eventually became disabled and police took Valencia into custody. Valencia is being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.