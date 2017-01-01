Ex-gang members helping dismantle New Mexico prison gang

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — According to an FBI document, nearly 114 suspected members and associates of an infamous New Mexico prison gang have been arrested over the past two years with the help of over 30 former members and leaders, who have been secretly working with authorities.

FBI Special Agent Bryan Acee wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit filed Aug. 31 that the group cooperating in the massive federal racketeering investigation into the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico gang includes more than 20 members inside the gang who are considered “confidential human sources.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wSMYg7) the gang has been around since the 1980 deadly riot at the state Penitentiary and has about 500 members.

According the affidavit, 80 of those arrested have been charged with federal crimes, a majority of which have pleaded guilty.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com