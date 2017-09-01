America’s Cup to ditch catamarans in favor of monohulls

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The America’s Cup is going back to single-hull boats after the last three editions were contested in multihulls.

America’s Cup champion Emirates Team New Zealand confirmed it is working on designs for a “high-performance” monohull. It did not say whether they will have foils or canting keels.

Team New Zealand released a statement after Patrizio Bertelli of the Italian Challenger of Record Luna Rossa told an Italian newspaper that the next regatta will be sailed in monohulls as a condition of his group helping the Kiwis in the 35th America’s Cup.

Team New Zealand says it will release full details for the 36th America’s Cup at the end of the month.

The 2013 and 2017 America’s Cups were raced in foiling catamarans. In 2010, an American trimaran beat a Swiss catamaran.