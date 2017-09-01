Repairs delayed to fix seating problems at Reno stadium

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno did not finish mending the stadium wheelchair seating problems that were scheduled to be completed before the first football home game.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported (http://on.rgj.com/2wROMGw ) on Friday that the 50-year-old MacKay Stadium underwent $14 million in renovations ahead of the last season, but the university had to make nearly $700,000 in additional adjustments to correct issues under the American with Disabilities Act.

Fans discovered last season that some of the wheelchair seating locations did not provide comparable field visibility. The university planned to tear down the seats without views, add more accessible seating and install electric lifts to fix the problems.

University spokeswoman Kerri Garcia says the lift manufacturer was delayed, so the repairs are planned to be completed by early October.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com