Billy Eichner: from ‘Street’ life to ‘American Horror Story’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many viewers discovered Billy Eichner as the manic quizmaster accosting New York pedestrians with nonsense questions on “Billy on the Street.”

But along the way, Eichner’s acting career blossomed. He co-stars in the third season of the Hulu comedy “Difficult People,” and he has a supporting role on Netflix’s comedy series “Friends from College.”

This week he bows on FX network’s “American Horror Story: Cult” as a quirky chap who keeps bees and likes guns.

Eichner says viewers may have been surprised to realize he’s an actor, not just the sidewalk hysteric of “Billy on the Street.” He’s grateful that persona helped get him established. But as an aspiring actor, he says he dreamed of being an unlikely combination of Nathan Lane and John Malkovich.