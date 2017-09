. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old man died after driving into oncoming traffic and being struck by a car.

The sheriff’s office says the collision happened on State Road 75 on Sunday morning. They say Kirk Thomas Bergman of El Prado died and that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Bergman failed to make the curve in the road and crossed into oncoming traffic.