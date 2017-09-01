Sociedad beats Deportivo to stay perfect in Spanish league

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad scored twice early and twice late to extend its perfect Spanish league record with a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Sociedad moved to the top of the standings along with Barcelona, the only other team with three victories to start the league season.

Sevilla is two points off the lead after defeating Eibar on Saturday, while defending champion Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped four points back after being held to disappointing draws.

Sociedad took an early lead in La Coruna with two goals in the first four minutes at the Riazor Stadium, and secured the victory with two more in the last 10 minutes after the hosts had equalized early in the second half.