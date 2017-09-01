Hearings on new PawSox stadium plan to begin this week

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Senate committee will take up a proposal Thursday for a new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The Senate Finance Committee plans to hold the first of several hearings reviewing legislation to provide a $23 million state investment to help finance the estimated $83 million stadium for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in downtown Pawtucket. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, a Democrat, has said he’s aiming for a November vote on the plan.

The PawSox say the team’s longtime home, McCoy Stadium, is out of date.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, both Democrats, support the deal and have said they don’t want to lose the team. PawSox officials, including team Chairman Larry Lucchino, have toured Worcester, Massachusetts, and city leaders have said they’re interested in luring the team there.

The legislation calls for the team to contribute $45 million to the project, including $12 million up front and $33 million financed by a taxable lease revenue bond issued by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency. The city would contribute $15 million.

Other public hearings are scheduled over the next several weeks in communities throughout the state.

Opponents have blasted the deal as a giveaway to wealthy team owners at the expense of taxpayers, and dubbed the deal “38 Stadium,” a reference to the state’s failed $75 million deal with 38 Studios, the now-bankrupt video game company owned by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

Critics range the ideological spectrum, from the head of the state Republican Party to the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats.

Brandon Bell, chairman of the state’s Republican party, said the deal favors the team’s wealthy owners over taxpayers.

“They can afford it. We have huge budget deficits. We have schools that are in disrepair. How about spending that money on schools?” he said. “At the end of the day, it really is special deals for special people.”

An earlier request by the team for about $120 million from taxpayers for a new stadium in Providence met strenuous public opposition.