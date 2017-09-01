Freshman QB, kicker help spoil Furman’s home opener, 34-31

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GREENVLLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Davis Cheek threw three touchdowns in his second-career start and Elon used a late 36-yard field goal by freshman Owen Johnson to spoil Furman’s home opener Saturday, 34-31.

Cheek threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes for the Phoenix (1-1), hitting Malcolm Summers from 13-yards out and Tre Lennon for a 19-yard score.

P.J. Blazejowski hit Thomas Gordon with a 77-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to put Furman in front, 24-21, but Johnson tied it with a 23-yard field goal.

Furman (0-2) grabbed the lead again, but Cheek answered, hitting Lennon for a 15-yard score to tie the game, 31-31, and the Elon defense held Furman without a first down on the ensuing possession.

Elon played eight true freshmen in its opener at Toledo.

First-year Furman coach Clay Hendrix now has lost back-to-back games at his alma mater on the final play.

