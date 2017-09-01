Clemson QB Bryant leaves game briefly after hard hit

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant came out of the game after a hard hit by Auburn defensive tackle Dontavius Russell in the second quarter on Saturday night.

Bryant was slow to get up and went to Clemson’s sideline medical tent after gingerly coming off the field. But he returned on the Tigers’ next series and led them on an 88-yard touchdown drive, which Bryant ended with a 3-yard run to put them ahead 7-6 just before halftime.

Bryant looked like he might be seriously hurt when he hit the ground hard after running backward with Russell in pursuit. Bryant stayed on the field for several minutes. He eventually sat up and slowly walked to the sideline. Bryant took some throws behind the bench after leaving the tent, prepping to rejoin the offense.