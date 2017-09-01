Morris throws for 467 as Central Michigan beats Kansas 45-27

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shane Morris threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 28 of 37 attempts while leading Central Michigan to a 45-27 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

In their first road game of the season, the Chippewas rolled into Memorial Stadium and took control late in the second quarter after a quiet start to the game for both teams.

A Kansas field goal made the score 10-6 in Central Michigan’s favor with just under five minutes left until halftime, as the two teams seemed to be fairly evenly-matched.

Less than two minutes later, however, Chippewa tight end Logan Hessbrook took a Morris pass 40 yards to the end zone. Then, with just six seconds remaining, receiver Corey Willis snagged a six-yard score as well. Suddenly, it was 24-6 and Central Michigan wouldn’t look back.

Offense was the key for Central Michigan, racking up 590 total yards. Most of their work came through the air, but five Chippewas combined for 123 yards on the ground as well.

Mark Chapman led the game with 168 yards on eight receptions, and reeled in three touchdowns as well. He delivered the knockout blow, turning a short Morris pass into a 75-yard dash to the end zone after the Jayhawks had started to trim the deficit in the fourth.

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender had a poor start to the game, but played decently once he got things together. He finished with 323 yards on 32 of 62 passing, but failed to find the end zone and threw two picks.

Jayhawks true freshman running back Dom Williams accounted for two touchdowns on the ground, and led the game in rushing with 64 yards. Receiver Ryan Schadler also ran it in for a score on a 33-yard reverse.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Michigan: The Chippewas played an almost spotless game, their lone turnover coming off a punt return slip up. With just one game left before competition begins in what should be a tough Mid-American Conference, Central Michigan has reason to be confident.

Kansas: Not a good look for the Jayhawks in this one. After a strong opener against Southeast Missouri State, things seemed to be trending in the right direction for coach David Beaty’s team. But after this one, it seems Kansas could be heading for the same level of mediocrity they’ve carried in seasons past.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: The Chippewas will next travel to Syracuse for their final non-conference game of the season against the 1-1 Orange.

Kansas: The Jayhawks will play their first road game of the season next Saturday as they travel to 1-1 Ohio in their non-conference season finale.

