Perez, Anderson help Brewers pound Cubs 15-2

Published: 5:42 pm

Associated Press Photo

Milwaukee Brewers’ Hernan Perez, right, celebrates his home run against the Chicago Cubs with teammate Ryan Braun during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

CHICAGO (AP) — Hernan Perez homered and drove in five runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-2 on Saturday.

Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings as Milwaukee pulled within three games of NL Central-leading Chicago. Anderson also helped himself with two hits and two RBIs just hours after the Brewers announced Jimmy Nelson has a shoulder injury that will sideline the right-hander for the rest of the season.

Milwaukee broke it open with eight runs in the third against Mike Montgomery (5-8) and reliever Justin Grimm. Travis Shaw and Orlando Arcia each hit a two-run double, Ryan Braun scored on a balk by Grimm, and Perez had a sacrifice fly.

