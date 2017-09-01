Crain’s pick secures Dayton’s 25-23 win over SE Missouri St.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Crain picked off a two-point conversion pass attempt in the closing seconds to help Dayton grab its first win of the season, beating Southeast Missouri State 25-23 on Saturday.

Trailing 25-17 with 1:47 left in the game, Jesse Hosket drove Southeast Missouri State 87 yards in nine plays and the Redhawks scored when Hosket passed to Kristian Wilkerson from the seven. Crain preserved the win with his interception and the Flyers (1-1) recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Patrick Sandler tied the Dayton single-game record when he booted his fourth field goal, a 38-yarder, to give the Flyers a 25-17 lead with 2:59 left in the game.

Andrew Lutgens picked off Hosket on the next play but the Flyers failed to score, punting to SEMO’s 13.

Kyle Kaparos threw for two touchdowns and Tucker Yinger rushed for 141 yards to lead Dayton. Hosket threw for 251 yards and two scores for SEMO (0-2).

