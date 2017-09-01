Rings intended for high school softball champions stolen

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of state championship rings a Central Texas high school softball team won in June.

The rings won by girls from Academy High School in Little River Academy were to have been presented Friday night during a football halftime ceremony.

School Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles says a box containing the rings was stolen Thursday evening from a vehicle at a Temple apartment complex. Temple police say the vehicle was unlocked.

Little River Academy is about 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) south of Temple.