Albuquerque mayor hopeful under scrutiny over ‘in-kind’ cash

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A publicly-financed Albuquerque mayoral candidate is facing scrutiny after his campaign manager reportedly solicited nearly $30,000 in cash donations

A KOB-TV in Albuquerque investigation (https://goo.gl/VEqFT5 ) into Tim Keller’s campaign reports found dozens of individuals contributed thousands of dollars, and the campaign listed them as “in-kind” contributions.

Records show some contributions came from high-profile Democrats like former Lt. Gov. Diane Denish.

A letter obtained by the station had Keller’s campaign manager and Rio Strategies partner Jessie Lane Hunt asking supporters to “make a check out to Rio Strategies” to support Keller.

Hunt says the money goes to buying water, clipboards and office space.

The city charter defines an in-kind donation as “a good or service other than money.”

By receiving public financing, Keller cannot legally raise any more money.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com