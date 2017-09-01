New Mexico introduces new athletic director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is introducing its newest athletic director.

The school has scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon with Eddie Nunez that will be streamed live via social media.

Nunez is the 13th athletic director in UNM’s history. He replaces Paul Krebs, who announced his retirement in June after 11 years with the Lobos.

A Florida native who made his mark at LSU, Nunez will have to rebuild a program that is under scrutiny following questionable spending and a lack of transparency. State auditors and the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office are conducting separate inquiries after questions were raised about the use of public money on a 2015 golf junket.

Nunez is taking the helm as the football team prepares for its rivalry game against New Mexico State on Saturday.