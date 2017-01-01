New Mexico to release results of latest teacher evaluations

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico public education officials are expected Friday to release the results of the latest round of teacher evaluations, but critics say the evaluation system is still flawed.

The annual reviews have been a source of contention and legal wrangling between the teacher unions and the state Public Education Department for years. Earlier this year, Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration announced changes after a series of meetings with teachers around the state to reduce the weight that standardized test scores have on the evaluations.

The president of the National Education Association in New Mexico, Betty Patterson, said Friday that students need to learn and be inspired but that standardized tests are not an accurate measure of a student’s creativity or potential or a teacher’s ability to motivate students.