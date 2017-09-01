Australian Hend shoots 2nd-round 63 to lead European Masters

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Scott Hend of Australia shot a 7-under 63 on Friday to follow his opening 64 and led the European Masters by one stroke after the second round.

Hend had an eagle and five birdies, four from the 14th hole onward, to lead South African Darren Fichardt whose 63 left him alone at 12 under.

Three shots further back were Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay, and Todd Sinnott of Australia.

A three-player group on 8-under included European Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick of England and American Julian Suri, who both shot 65.

The lowest score on a sunny day in the Swiss Alps was a 62 by Englishman Lee Slattery, 13 shots better than his opening round.

Tommy Fleetwood, the European Tour leader, missed the cut at 2-over after a par-70 round on the scenic course at Crans-sur-Sierre club.

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, was further adrift at 8-over. The Englishman, who won here in 2015, shot a 72.

Hend was runner-up in this event last year when losing in a playoff to Alex Noren of Sweden, the world No. 12 who is the highest-ranked player in the tournament.

Noren was on 3-under after a 67 Friday, alongside overnight co-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez. The 53-year-old Spaniard shot a 73 to follow his opening 64 and was in a tie for 32nd place.

Lee Westwood also shot 67 to stand at 2-under, 11 shots behind the 98th-ranked Hend.