New Mexico adopts disclosure rules for political dark money

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Nonprofit advocacy organizations that spend unlimited amount of money to influence elections in New Mexico will have to disclose the names of contributors under rules adopted by state elections officials.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced on Friday the adoption of rules for so-called dark-money groups, following a comment period and several public hearings. The requirements are set to take effect Oct. 10.

Several conservative-backed groups with a statewide and national presence say Toulouse Oliver is overstepping her authority. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed a bill in April containing many similar provisions.

Proponents of the rules include New Mexico chapters of the League of Women Voters and the campaign finance policy group Common Cause.