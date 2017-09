By ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they’re seeking a man who has an arrest warrant in the shooting death of another man in Clovis.

Police say 30-year-old David McDonald was shot near an apartment complex Tuesday.

McDonald was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Darryl Turner in McDonald’s death.

They say anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts should call police.