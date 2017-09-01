New Mexico GOP congressman urges action on DACA

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sole Republican member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation is urging House Speaker Paul Ryan to work across party lines to find a permanent solution for those immigrants who were brought to the country as children and are living here illegally.

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce sent a letter to Ryan on Wednesday. He accused Congress of staying idle for decades while the executive branch imposed temporary fixes and a patchwork of policies to address immigration issues.

Pearce, who is running for governor of New Mexico, says Congress has a responsibility to find a fair and just solution.

President Donald Trump is ending the Obama-era program that gives immigrants temporary work permits and deportation protections. He has given Congress six months to come up with an alternative.

The state’s congressional Democrats have voiced opposition to ending the program.