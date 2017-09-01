New Mexico prosecutors take shooting case to grand jury

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are taking their case to a grand jury as they pursue adult sanctions against a high school sophomore accused in a deadly shooting inside a New Mexico public library.

The proceedings are scheduled for Friday in Clovis.

Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is facing charges of first-degree murder, assault, aggravated battery and child abuse in the Aug. 29 shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library. Two employees were killed and four others were wounded.

According to court records, Jouett told investigators during an interview that he initially intended to target his high school and that he somehow ended up at the library. He told investigators he was mad and had been thinking “bad things” for some time but kept his feelings from his family, girlfriend and friends at church.