Minnesota secures another $8 million for facilities project

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota has secured another $8 million toward its athletics facilities project thanks to a new sponsorship agreement with TCF Bank.

The bank secured naming rights for the Golden Gophers football stadium in 2005, a 26-year deal worth $35 million for the university. New athletic director Mark Coyle helped spearhead an amendment to that agreement to allow TCF to contribute new money to the Athlete’s Village, a sprawling practice and workout facility currently under construction.

In return for the new money donated, TCF receives the option to extend its naming rights deal with the football stadium for another 10 years through the 2040 season.

The university has a goal of $190 million for the project. The latest contribution brings the total of funds raised to $120 million.