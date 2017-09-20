AP Exclusive: ‘Is risk gone?’ Confusion as dam crisis grew

By

Published: 11:33 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, water flows down the Oroville Dam’s crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. A towering spillway at the nation’s tallest dam was crumbling and tens of thousands of people were fleeing for their lives, but as darkness fell state managers suddenly discovered the unfolding crisis in Northern California was about to get even worse: They couldn’t see. For years federal regulators had urged keepers at the state-run Oroville Dam to install more cameras and other monitors to warn and guide them in just such an emergency. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Potentially catastrophic structural failures last winter at America’s tallest dam left managers literally in the dark, despite years of federal urging to consider bolstering cameras and other monitors to give them time to alert the public in an emergency.

State records reviewed by The Associated Press reveal for the first time the difficulty Oroville Dam managers had gauging the evolving dangers for 188,000 people downstream.

On Feb. 12, as floodwaters washed away the second of two failing spillways, nightfall left managers struggling to observe what was happening at the half-century-old dam. State water officials scrambled to borrow cameras and helicopter rides from other agencies to get a look.

Separately, federal regulatory documents show that since at least 2011, the panel that oversees U.S. hydropower dams expressed concern that Oroville and adjoining structures along the Feather River needed cameras and other monitors to spot structural failures.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.