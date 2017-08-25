Chicago City Council goes to bat for Cubs with night game

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council is going to bat for the Cubs.

The council on Wednesday voted to lift for one game a ban on Friday night games at Wrigley Field so that the players can get a little more rest before playing Central Division rival Milwaukee on Friday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, but the team notified the city that the Cubs are playing a game Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The Brewers don’t have a game at all on Thursday, prompting the council to step in to make sure the Cubs get plenty of sleep before the game.

Cubs Vice President Mike Lufrano says the game will mark the first time the Cubs have played a regular season game on a Friday night at Wrigley.