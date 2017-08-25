Bears release injured linebacker Lamarr Houston

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have released oft-injured linebacker Lamarr Houston.

Houston was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the final preseason game and was let go Wednesday.

Houston was limited to 26 games in three years with the Bears because of injuries to both knees. His first season in Chicago ended when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament celebrating a meaningless sack in a blowout loss at New England. Houston rebounded with eight sacks while playing in 16 games in 2015. But a torn ACL in his left knee last season limited him to two games.

Houston played for Oakland from 2010-13.

