Flint honors native, NBA champ JaVale McGee with parade

Published: 4:36 pm

Associated Press Photo

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver proclaims today JaVale McGee Day and gives a copy of the proclamation to Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, a Flint native and NBA champion who brought home the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, on a homecoming tour Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Flint, Mich. (Jake May /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The city of Flint has honored native son JaVale McGee for helping the Golden State Warriors win the 2017 NBA Championship.

McGee was celebrated Wednesday with assemblies at two schools, then a parade and a program on the lawn of City Hall, where Flint Mayor Karen Weaver proclaimed the day to be JaVale McGee Day.

The Flint Journal reports McGee brought the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy with him.

Weaver told McGee that for him to bring the championship celebration home to Flint “is just a wonderful opportunity for the community, and you see all of the kids that are here to celebrate you.”

The 7-foot Javale McGee averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds playing 9.6 minutes in 77 games with 10 starts while shooting a career-best 65.2 percent.

