New Mexico man sentenced in Arizona Medicaid billing scheme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The operator of a New Mexico medical transportation company been sentenced to 30 months in prison for defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid agency of nearly $2 million through a billing scheme.

The U.S. attorney for New Mexico says 33-year-old Farmington resident Cory Werito was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to repay $1.2 million. He had pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud involving his company, CW Transport.

Werito and co-defendant Rosita Toledo provided non-emergency medical transportation to Arizona Medicaid recipients.

Toledo has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Werito and Toledo submitted more than 18,000 claims to Arizona’s Medicaid agency between 2011 and 2013 for transporting patients. Most of the claims were bogus.