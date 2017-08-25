NFL hires 21 full-time officials, including 4 referees

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired 21 officials to work on a full-time basis, including four referees.

Those refs are Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Jerome Boger and Pete Morelli.

Overall, there are representatives of all seven on-field officiating positions.

Both the league and the officials’ union agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part of the current collective bargaining agreement. In August, the NFL said it would hire full-time game officials for the 2017 season.

In the past, NFL game officials had other jobs, including some lucrative ones.

The most experienced official hired full-time is line judge Mark Steinkerchner, now in his 24th NFL season. Least experienced is side judge Jonah Monroe with three years.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL