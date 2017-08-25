Browns’ top pick Garrett injures ankle during practice

By

Published: 1:42 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game,in Cleveland. As he prepares for his NFL debut, Browns rookie Myles Garrett says he’s viewing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as “just another guy.” The top overall pick isn’t backing down from his comment after the draft that he plans to sack Big Ben when Cleveland opens the regular season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett sustained an ankle injury in practice, leaving his status for the season opener in doubt.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, did not make it through the complete practice on Wednesday.

Coach Hue Jackson did not provide any specifics about the injury — or when it occurred — and would not speculate as to whether Garrett would be ready for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett has lived up to high expectations since arriving in Cleveland, and earlier in the day didn’t back down from comments about wanting to sack Ben Roethlisberger in his first game.

The 21-year-old Garrett suffered a left foot sprain during the spring, but he didn’t miss the start of training camp.

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M with a left ankle injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.