Browns’ top pick Garrett injures ankle during practice

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett sustained an ankle injury in practice, leaving his status for the season opener in doubt.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, did not make it through the complete practice on Wednesday.

Coach Hue Jackson did not provide any specifics about the injury — or when it occurred — and would not speculate as to whether Garrett would be ready for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett has lived up to high expectations since arriving in Cleveland, and earlier in the day didn’t back down from comments about wanting to sack Ben Roethlisberger in his first game.

The 21-year-old Garrett suffered a left foot sprain during the spring, but he didn’t miss the start of training camp.

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M with a left ankle injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL