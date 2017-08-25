New Mexico woman suffers more than 1,000 bee stings

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico family is recovering from a bee attack where one woman suffered more than a thousand bee stings.

The Deming Headlight reports (http://bit.ly/2eKOhHd ) 85-year-old Angela Ortiz was attacked by a colony of bees last Friday as she was outside a trailer home. A Luna County Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy and family members were also attacked by the bees as they helped Ortiz. Authorities were able to rescue the family by using a fire extinguisher.

The Luna County Sheriff’s Office says Ortiz had not noticed the bees that lived in a hive under the home. She was taken to a Las Cruces hospital where she currently is recovering.

Information from: Headlight, http://www.demingheadlight.com