Machado’s 2-run HR in 9th lifts Orioles past Yankees 7-6

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer off Dellin Betances with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, capping a comeback that lifted the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Betances (3-6) retired the first two batters in the ninth before Tim Beckham walked. Machado then drove a 1-0 pitch far over the center-field wall to provide the Orioles an unlikely victory after New York scored six runs in the third.

It was Machado’s second homer of the game and team-high 32nd of the season. Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo also went deep for the Orioles, who closed within a half-game of Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Zach Britton (2-0), Baltimore’s sixth reliever, worked the ninth.