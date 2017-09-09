Story, Arenado help Rockies hold off Giants 9-6

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story homered, Nolan Arenado picked up his major league lead-tying 112th RBI with a double as part of a four-run sixth and the Colorado Rockies beat San Francisco 9-6 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Giants at Coors Field.

The Rockies held off a late rally by the Giants to increase their lead to 2 1/2 games over Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot.

After spot starter Tyler Chatwood left after three innings, Colorado used eight relievers with Chris Rusin (4-0) earning the win. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his 37th save.

Denver native Ty Blach (8-12) surrendered five runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Giants. Blach made his major league debut at Coors Field on this day a season ago.

The Giants trailed 7-3 in the eighth, when Denard Span lined a two-out, two-run double. Joe Panik followed with an RBI single — his fourth hit of the game. Adam Ottavino was summoned into the game and struck out Buster Posey on a pitch way outside the zone to end the inning. The Giants left nine runners on base.

Arenado’s 112 RBIs ties him with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for most in the majors. The Rockies third baseman has led the league in the category in each of the last two seasons.

Pablo Sandoval went 0 for 4 with a walk and remains hitless in his last 37 at-bats. It’s tied for the longest streak by a Giants player since Johnnie LeMaster went hitless in 37 at-bats in 1984.

Chatwood was limited to 61 pitches in his first start since Aug. 2. He’s been working out of the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Posey left in the eighth after taking a foul ball off his throwing hand.

Rockies: C Ryan Hanigan (left groin strain) threw to the bases, fielded bunts and did some running Tuesday. “Went really good,” said Hanigan, who’s been on the DL since Aug. 22. … LHP Tyler Anderson (knee) threw 50 pitches over 3 1/3 innings for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. He allowed one run.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

Yes, Rockies manager Bud Black watches the scoreboard this late in the season, especially with his team in contention. But that’s really nothing new, he explained.

“I’m a baseball fan. I watch baseball,” Black said. “Opening day in April, I watched other games. I saw other scores. May 15, I checked the scores. I’ve been doing it all year.”

THIS & THAT

Giants RHPs Reyes Moronta and Roberto Gomez both made their major league debuts in the seventh inning. Moronta was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, while Gomez had his contract purchased from Sacramento. … Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single in the sixth. … Pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez had an RBI double in the eighth a day after his walk-off walk beat the Giants.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (6-7, 4.54 ERA) makes his second start Wednesday since coming back from the disabled list. He was out 45 games after dealing with blister issues and later a strained flexor tendon. He’s 8-3 with a 2.71 ERA all-time against Colorado.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (11-9) leads major league rookies with a 3.89 ERA. He’s 2-0 against the Giants at home.

