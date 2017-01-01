Clovis police say man found shot behind apartments dies

Published: 5:11 pm

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Police in Clovis are investigating after a man was found fatally shot behind an apartment building.

Police say they found 30-year-old David McDonald on the ground near the apartment complex office at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. McDonald had been shot in the shoulder area and died despite life-saving efforts by fire department emergency technicians and staff at the local hospital.

The area major crimes unit is investigating the shooting. Police have not named any suspects.

