Joshua and Pulev to fight in Cardiff next month

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on Oct. 28.

Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April to add the WBA belt to his IBF title. Pulev is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt.

“October 28 can’t come soon enough. I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready,” Joshua said Tuesday in a statement. “I’ll be locked away focusing on fight No. 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.”

The 27-year-old Joshua is 19-0, winning every fight by knockout, since turning professional in 2013 after winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

The only loss of Pulev’s 26-fight career came against Klitschko in 2015, but the 36-year-old Pulev has won his last five fights. The Bulgarian was the 2008 super-heavyweight European champion as an amateur before turning professional in 2009.

“Anthony is a formidable opponent,” Pulev said. “My preparation will be very intense, and I will be perfectly ready when I enter the ring so that he will have no chance to beat me.”