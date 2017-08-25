Brady not thinking of ’08 injury as he prepares for Chiefs

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field during an NFL preseason football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. New England lost a few pieces from their 2016 championship run, but return with a mostly intact lineup, led by what seems like an ageless quarterback in Tom Brady, even at 40 years old. . It makes them to odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says the knee injury he suffered against Kansas City in New England’s season opener in 2008 isn’t on his mind as he prepares to host the Chiefs on Thursday night.
Brady said Monday that he’s happy to only be thinking about football a year after sitting out the first four games of 2016 as part of his “Deflategate” punishment.
With minimal new film of Kansas City’s starters to dissect at this point, the 40-year-old quarterback says he’s expecting to see plenty of wrinkles from what he called a potent unit.
But Brady will have several new options of his own against a Chiefs defense that led the NFL with 33 takeaways.
