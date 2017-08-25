Rams claim QB Allen from Jaguars, waive homegrown WR Spruce

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Brandon Allen off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams also waived receiver Nelson Spruce on Monday after reaching an injury settlement with the homegrown talent.

Allen spent last season as Jacksonville’s third-string quarterback after getting drafted in the sixth round out of Arkansas, where he was a three-year starter. Allen is expected to be the Rams’ third-string QB behind Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

Spruce grew up a short distance from the Rams’ training complex, and he made their roster as an undrafted rookie last season despite being injured and never playing. He failed to win a roster spot this season in camp.

The Rams also released cornerback Kevin Peterson and signed defensive tackle Louis Trinca-Pasat to their practice squad.

