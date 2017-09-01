Gonzalez draws winning walk in 9th, Rockies beat Giants 4-3

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DENVER (AP) — Carlos Gonzalez drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the ninth, and the Colorado Rockies halted a four-game skid by beating the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Monday.

Charlie Blackmon began the ninth with a double off Steven Okert (1-1) that got caught up in the wind and Mac Williamson couldn’t corral with a diving attempt. Gonzalez later took four straight pitches to bring in the winning run and raised his hands as he walked to first base during a game played in hazy conditions because of smoke from western wildfires.

Greg Holland (3-5) pitched a perfect ninth, including somehow fielding a comebacker from Pablo Sandoval that knocked the closer down before he was able to throw the ball to first.

Blackmon hit his 33rd homer of the season and DJ LeMahieu extended his hitting streak to 12 games as the Rockies increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball