Playmakers emerge for Cyclones in opener

By

Published: 1:13 pm

Associated Press Photo

Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey (2) celebrates with teammate Kamari Cotton-Moya (5) after returning an interception 12-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — One of Iowa State’s biggest questions heading into 2017 was whether it could overcome its deficiencies by leaning heavily on its playmakers.

The Cyclones got the answers they were looking for in their opener.

Iowa State turned two interceptions into touchdowns and got two more TDs from running back David Montgomery in last weekend’s 42-24 win over Northern Iowa of the FCS.

Jacob Park also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Marchie Murdock and Hakeem Butler — two receivers Iowa State is hoping will break out this fall.

The Cyclones (1-0) host rival Iowa (1-0) on Saturday in what promises to be a stiff early test.

___

