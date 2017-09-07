Suspension of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez cut to 3 games

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with Jacoby Ellsbury (22) and Brett Gardner after they all scored on a double by Starlin Castro during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced from four days to three after appealing his punishment for his part in a brawl against Detroit.

Sanchez was to begin serving the MLB suspension on Monday and will miss New York’s three-game series against the Orioles.

The suspension stems from the Aug. 24 game against the Tigers. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle threw behind Miguel Cabrera in the sixth inning, and Kahnle was ejected.

But before play resumed, Cabrera and New York catcher Austin Romine scuffled near home plate. Sanchez, the designated hitter, left the bench and punched both Cabrera and Nick Castellanos.

New York trails first-place Boston by 3 1/2 games in the AL East and holds the league’s top wild-card spot.

