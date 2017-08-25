New Mexico book club raises eyebrows over Christian book

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A book club mandated for supervisors of a New Mexico county to teach leadership is drawing scrutiny over a Christian book.

The Las Vegas Optic reports (https://goo.gl/FaFgNX ) the first book required for reading among San Miguel County department directors was Tony Dungy’s “The One-Year Uncommon Life Daily Challenge.”

That’s a book by the former Indianapolis Colts head coach that includes a daily devotional with a Bible verse. Dungy also gives reflections about Christianity.

San Miguel County Manager Vidal Martinez says it was a mistake to pick the book, and he’s making changes to the club aimed at teaching leadership.

Martinez is directing all eight department directors within the county government to obtain books on a monthly basis on the topic of leadership. The department heads are picking books on a rotating basis.

