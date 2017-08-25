Hacker drama ‘Mr. Robot’ filming in New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The USA Network hacker drama “Mr. Robot” is filming in New Mexico.

The state film office says work on the award-winning series will continue through early September in Albuquerque.

The production employs about 75 New Mexico crew members, 18 principal actors and stunt players from the state and several dozen extras. Film Office Director Nick Maniatis described it as another great TV show that will have an economic impact on the state.

The popular series was created by director, writer and executive producer Sam Esmail. It stars Rami Malek as anti-social computer programmer Elliot Alderson and Christian Slater as the cryptic Mr. Robot.

The show’s third season premieres Oct. 11.