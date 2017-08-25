State officials release annual survey of upland game birds

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The latest forecast for upland game birds in the state has been released.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s hunting outlook is based on spring and summer upland game surveys and reports from biologists.

The report describes populations of northern bobwhite quail, pheasants and prairie grouse in different regions of the state.

The numbers of northern bobwhites has increased statewide since last year while the pheasant population is similar. The prairie grouse population has declined.

The full report is available online at www.OutdoorNebraska.gov/Upland .