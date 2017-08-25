Alessandrini, Zardes help Galaxy snap skid, beat Rapids 3-0

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini and Gyasi Zardes each had a goal and an assist to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night and snap a 10-game winless streak, including four consecutive losses.

Los Angeles (7-14-5) won for the first time since a 3-1 victory at Colorado on June 21.

Alessandrini converted from the spot in the 18th minute after Zardes drew a penalty on goalkeeper Zac MacMath. Emmanuel Boateng blasted a left-footer, off a header from Zardes, from the top of the box to make it 2-0 in the 23rd. Zardes capped the scoring in the 56th minute, tapping Alessandrini’s cross into an open net from point-blank range.

The Rapids (6-16-4) have lost have lost four in a row since Steve Cooke was named interim head coach, replacing Pablo Mastroeni, on August 15th and are winless in their last nine.

Jon Kempin had two saves and his second-career shutout.

Sigi Schmid, who was named the Galaxy’s head coach on July 27, got his first win with team since 2004. He was named MLS Coach of the Year with Los Angeles in 1999 before winning the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup with the club in 2002.