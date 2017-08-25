Astros use big 6th for 4-1 win, sweep Mets in doubleheader

Published: 9:39 pm

Associated Press Photo

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve slides safely to score on Marwin Gonzalez’s single, as New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo, back left, watches during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer had three hits, Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez added RBI singles in a four-run sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday night to sweep a day-night doubleheader in their first games at home since the city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The Astros won the first game 12-8 behind Springer’s career-high 30th home run.

In the nightcap, Reddick tied it at 1 with an RBI single off Seth Lugo (5-4) with no outs in the sixth before Jose Altuve avoided Kevin Plawecki’s tag at home to score on a single by Gonzalez.

The Astros extended the lead to 3-1 when Reddick scored on a groundout by Brian McCann, and Houston added another run on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Davis.

Joe Musgrove (7-8) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his 28th save.

