Astros use big 6th for 4-1 win, sweep Mets in doubleheader

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer had three hits, Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez added RBI singles in a four-run sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday night to sweep a day-night doubleheader in their first games at home since the city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The Astros won the first game 12-8 behind Springer’s career-high 30th home run.

In the nightcap, Reddick tied it at 1 with an RBI single off Seth Lugo (5-4) with no outs in the sixth before Jose Altuve avoided Kevin Plawecki’s tag at home to score on a single by Gonzalez.

The Astros extended the lead to 3-1 when Reddick scored on a groundout by Brian McCann, and Houston added another run on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Davis.

Joe Musgrove (7-8) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his 28th save.

AP freelancer Joshua Koch contributed to this report.

