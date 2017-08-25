Hundley homers in 10th as Giants top Cards 2-1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Hundley hit a game-ending homer in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Saturday despite a stellar pitching performance from Lance Lynn.

Hundley led off with an opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0 slider from Ryan Sherriff (0-1).

The Cardinals failed to score in the top of the 10th after Dexter Fowler led off with a triple against Sam Dyson (2-2). Third baseman Pablo Sandoval cut down pinch runner Harrison Bader at the plate on Stephen Piscotty’s one-out grounder.

Lynn struck out four and walked four while pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball. The right-hander pitched eight or more scoreless innings for the first time since June 23, 2014, against the Rockies in Colorado.

The Giants never got a runner to third base while Lynn was in the game.

Buster Posey’s one-out single in the ninth off Seung Hwan Oh scored Hunter Pence with the tying run. It was Oh’s fourth blown save in 24 tries.

Pence opened the inning with a pinch-hit single and advanced to second on Joe Panik’s sacrifice against Tyler Lyons, who started the inning.

San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija struck out nine and gave up one run in seven innings in his second straight strong start. The 32-year-old right-hander tossed a shutout in his previous outing against the San Diego Padres.

HEAT WAVE

Saturday’s announced game-time temperature of 95 degrees was the third highest at AT&T Park and just the sixth that topped 90 degrees. It followed Friday night’s 93 degree game-time temperature (the hottest announced temperature in a game that started after 7 p.m.), marking the first time temperatures of 90 degrees or higher were announced on consecutive days.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LF Tommy Pham as out of lineup for a second straight day with a bruised thumb. Pham got hurt sliding into second on Thursday.

Giants: Samardzija started Saturday’s game instead of RHP Chris Stratton, who was scratched because he warmed up in the bullpen when Friday’s game was tied in the late innings. Stratton is expected to pitch next week in Colorado, probably on Monday, manager Bruce Bochy said. … Rookie OF Austin Slater, who is coming back from a left groin strain, was scheduled to play his second rehab game on Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Luke Weaver (3-1, 2.48 ERA) will pitch Sunday’s series finale for St. Louis. The 24-year-old rookie has struck out 10 in each of his last two starts and has won his last three decisions. Left-hander Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 2.85 ERA) will face the Cardinals for the first time since Game 5 of the 2014 NL Championship Series. Bumgarner was supposed to pitch Thursday’s series opener but was a late scratch with flu symptoms.

