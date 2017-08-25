Late drive lifts Oregon State past Portland State 35-32

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Hodgins caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jake Luton with about a minute left as Oregon State came back to defeat FCS-member Portland State 35-32 on Saturday.

Luton threw for 235 yards, one TD and one interception and had six completions in a row on the last drive for the Beavers (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening loss at Colorado State.

Fellow signal-caller Darell Garretson ran for 29 yards and a TD as Oregon State used two quarterbacks, sometimes changing multiple times on the same drive.

Portland State backup quarterback Josh Kraght came in during the fourth quarter and scored on a one-yard run with 2:43 left to give Portland State to a 32-28 lead.

He led the Vikings to within field goal range on a final drive, but a 46-yard attempt was wide right to end the game.

Kraght also had 82 yards receiving and two receiving TDs before starting QB Jalani Eason departed the game.

Eason threw for 164 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and zig-zagged his way to 95 yards rushing and two TDs for the Vikings (0-2).

The Vikings outgained the Beavers 515 yards to 389 yards, but the lack of a quality kicker proved costly.

Portland State has missed all three PATs this season, including two on Saturday. The team made one of three two-point conversions against Oregon State.

Oregon State linebacker Manase Hungalu scored on a 21-yard interception return and had nine tackles, including two for loss.

THE TAKEAWAY

Portland State: The Vikings opened their season with two straight FBS teams, and fell 20-6 against Brigham Young last week.

Oregon State: Perhaps it was the 90-degree heat or the 11 a.m. start, the program’s earliest ever. But the home crowd, officially listed at 34,737, looked sparse, and a lackluster effort against Portland State might not help matters.

UP NEXT

Portland State: The Vikings host UC Davis on Sept. 16.

Oregon State: The Beavers stay home to face Big Ten opponent Minnesota on Sept. 9.