Colts activate Luck, make trade amid flurry of roster moves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated Andrew Luck from the physically unable to perform list and traded 2015 first-round draft Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots.

The moves came on a busy Saturday when the Colts trimmed their roster from 90 to 53 players.

Luck had been on PUP since late July, making him ineligible to practice. It’s still unlikely he will play in next Sunday’s season opener.

Dorsett was sent to the Patriots for backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Veterans released included defensive tackles T.Y. McGill and David Parry, and linebackers Akeem Ayers and Sean Spence. Projected starting safety Clayton Geathers will open the season on PUP, as expected, and three players, including linebacker Edwin Jackson, went on injured reserve.

